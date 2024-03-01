MTC boosts Luderitz Crayfish Festival with N$115K contribution

Digital Enabler, MTC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local economic initiatives by extending a Corporate Social Responsibility hand to the region of ||Karas.

Last week, MTC announced a contribution of N$115,000 towards the highly anticipated Luderitz Cray Fish Festival.

Positioning Luderitz as a pivotal player in regional economic transformation, the festival, organized by the Luderitz Town Council, serves as a premier business forum. It fosters local business development, offering a platform for macro and micro enterprises to showcase their products, exchange innovative ideas, and drive economic growth.

John Ekongo, MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, expressed pride in the festival’s growth trajectory, labeling it as one of the country’s fastest-growing events. “We recognize the strides made by the Luderitz Crayfish Festival over the years and are honored to contribute to its continued success,” Ekongo stated. He emphasized MTC’s long-standing partnership with the festival, marking the eighth consecutive year of collaboration.

As part of its annual commitment to supporting trade shows nationwide, MTC allocates a total of N$875,000 in sponsorships. This investment underscores the company’s dedication to fostering social and economic development initiatives across Namibia.

Ekongo praised the leadership of the Luderitz Town Council while urging innovative approaches to sustain the festival’s relevance. “We have witnessed the festival’s transformative growth and expect organizers to embrace innovation continually to attract Namibians to the coastal town,” he remarked.

Scheduled to take place from 29 April to 05 May 2024 at the Luderitz Waterfront, the 2024 Crayfish Festival promises to be an event showcasing the region’s economic potential and entrepreneurial spirit.