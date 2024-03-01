Katima Mulilo to host Independence celebrations for the first time

For the first time, the independence anniversary celebrations will be held in Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region on 21 March under the theme “A People United for Prosperity”.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, executive director, Dr Audrin Mathe in an announcement made last week.

For the past five years, the celebrations have been held in Outapi, Omusati Region; Swakopmund, Eronogo Region; and Windhoek’s, Khomas Region.

The Government in a statement has since invited all Namibians from all corners to join together in commemorating this significant anniversary and to remember the selfless act of sacrifice that paved the way for our freedom.

According to Mathe, the public can anticipate a wide range of entertainment, from cultural performances, musical acts, and other entertainment acts

“For anyone who will not be able to make it to Katima Mulilo for the anniversary provisions have been made. The event will be live-streamed on various social media platforms and NBC TV and radio stations,” he concluded.