“All In – Inspire Inclusion” Art Exhibition to honour women

The European Union Delegation to Namibia has announced the launch of the 2024 International Women’s Day Female Artist Exhibition, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 6 March, at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Windhoek.

Running from 6 to 12 March, the “All In – Inspire Inclusion” exhibition seeks to provide a platform for Namibian female artists to showcase their empowering artworks, celebrating creativity and diversity.

Themed ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ the exhibition aims to spotlight the talents and resilience of Namibian women in the arts. It will kick off at 18:00, featuring a display of artworks available for sale through auction. Proceeds exceeding the reserve price will be donated to a Non-Governmental Organisation supporting Women Empowerment Initiatives in Namibia.

Among the featured artists are Anne Lacheiner Kuhn, Dörte Berner, Foibe Amundaba, Ina Maria Shikongo, Jo Rogge, Lynette Musukubili, and Nicole Schaller.

H.E. Ana Beatriz Martins, EU Ambassador to Namibia, underscored the importance of the exhibition, stating, “This exhibition not only highlights the artistic prowess of Namibian women but also contributes to fostering inclusivity and women empowerment.” She urged the community to participate in celebrating the talent and resilience of Namibian female artists.

The EU Delegation organizes the exhibition in Namibia in collaboration with the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), The Project Room, and RMB Namibia.

The event promises to be a celebration of women’s creativity and achievements, echoing the spirit of International Women’s Day and championing the cause of gender equality in the arts and beyond.