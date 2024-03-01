NamPower empowers future leaders: Awards seven bursaries to promising students

Power utility, NamPower this week announced the recipients of its prestigious bursary scheme, granting full scholarships to seven talented students from diverse backgrounds across the nation.

These promising scholars are set to embark on their educational pursuits at various esteemed institutions throughout the country.

Among the successful bursary recipients are Faith Aludhilu and Stanislaus Muetuinda, both pursuing studies in Electrical Engineering. Mukelabai Mundia joins them in the same field, while Eddy Shikongo and Sam Sheehma delve into Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, Hendrico Louw ventures into Chemical Engineering, while Rauna Mukete focuses on Accounting.

In a statement, NamPower underscored the pivotal role of education in driving national development objectives and nurturing a knowledge-based economy.

“We firmly believe that investing in education lays the groundwork for cultivating a skilled and innovative workforce crucial for propelling growth and advancement across various sectors,:” emphasized a NamPower spokesperson.

The company meanwhile extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly selected cohort of students, expressing confidence in their ability to excel in their educational endeavors.