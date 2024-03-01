SADC Council of Ministers to meet in Luanda and review progress on implementation of regional programmes

The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet on 10 and 11 March in Luanda in Angola.

H.E Ambassador Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola will host the meeting in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

The Council of Ministers oversees the function and development of SADC and ensures that policies and decisions are implemented accordingly. The Council consists of Ministers from each of the 16 SADC Member States; usually from the Ministries responsible for Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Economic Planning Finance or Trade, and meets twice a year in March and August.

During the two days, the Ministers will review and discuss the status of the implementation of Council and Summit Decisions; progress on the implementation of the theme of the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which is “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region”; the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030), the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), and disasters in the region, and approve the SADC Secretariat’s annual corporate plan and budget for the year 2024/2025.

The SADC Council of Ministers will be preceded by the meeting of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials on 4 to 5 March, and the meeting of the Finance Committee on 6 March.