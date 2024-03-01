FNB’s Cashplus app surpasses N$100 million threshold

FNB Namibia’s Cashplus app has surpassed the 100 million threshold, a banking official announced this week.

CashPlus is a convenient way for both FNB & non-FNB customers to deposit and withdraw cash at an FNB CashPlus agent

According to FNB Namibia Commercial’s Head of Transactional Banking Rivan Meyer in a statement, more customers are seen switching to the channel resulting in an annual growth of 44% and the channel reaching N$110,424,830 in values for December 2023.

Meyer said the growth was possible due to Namibians, being able to access Cashplus countrywide giving customers from all works of life to sign up for their service.

“We pride ourselves in providing inclusive financial services and this milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust and confidence our customers place in our products. Experiencing robust growth, Cashplus has witnessed an impressive annual increase, reflecting the growing preference among customers for the channel’s intuitive and user-friendly experience” F

Meyer further stated that this Cashplus app provides customers and entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand and grow their businesses.