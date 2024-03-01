MSM enterprises learn about standards and certification with Namibian Standards Institution

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

125 Micro Small and Medium (MSM) enterprises invested their time by attending an informative session on 14 February 2024 conducted by the Namibian Standards Institution and facilitated by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber board member, Parastus Nepolo extended his appreciation to the MSM business owners, highlighting the contribution of these small concerns to the overall national economy.

He further mentioned that national standards are a crucial element in promoting competitiveness in commerce thereby contributing to economic growth and development. “It enhances knowledge and skills to local businesses of the benchmark standard requirements for our country and further enhances impeccable skills that improve our capacity and competitiveness in the world of increased global competition,” he said.

An MSM enterprise owner who participated in the workshop, Krishen Naidoo, thanked the business chamber and the standards institution for hosting such an informative deep dive into standards and certifications.

After the workshop, the Chamber said that preparing MSM enterprises to compete both locally and in global trade is a key consideration for business growth which leads to economic growth and sustainable development.

Another workshop will be held for MSM enterprise owners who missed out on this opportunity by filling in the form on this link