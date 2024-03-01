Kingsley Guiseb assumes role as Head of People & Culture at Letshego Bank

Letshego Bank this week announced the appointment of Kingsley Guiseb as the Head of People & Culture, effective 01 December 2023.

With over two decades of diverse professional experience spanning various sectors across Southern Africa, Guiseb brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, poised to drive transformative talent management strategies at Letshego.

Guiseb holds a Master’s Degree in Business Leadership (MBL) specializing in Strategic Human Resources Management from the University of South Africa (UNISA), along with a Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) in Human Resources Management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). He has also pursued academic excellence with a Postgraduate Diploma in Law (with a focus on labour law) from the University of Namibia. Additionally, he is certified as a Balanced Scorecard Professional and accredited as a Master Human Resources Practitioner (MHRP), showcasing his comprehensive understanding of the intricate balance between strategic HR management and organizational performance.

Expressing his gratitude, Guiseb stated, “I am thankful for the opportunity to join this dynamic team. I am deeply committed to aligning HR strategies with broader business objectives, enhancing performance, and prioritizing the people’s agenda within the organization.”

In his role as Head of People & Culture at Letshego Bank Namibia, Guiseb’s strategic vision and extensive experience will be instrumental in shaping and advancing Letshego’s organizational culture, fostering a conducive environment for growth and development.