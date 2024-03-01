NamPower’s risk manager awarded for professional excellence

The NamPower Corporate Risk Manager, Emmy Pirkko Muandingi was rewarded for her professional input when she took the top honours at the annual awards of the Institute of Risk Management in South Africa (IRMSA).

The awards ceremony took place in October last year.

The IRMSA awards are an integral part of the risk management landscape in southern Africa, recognizing individuals and organizations committed to promote the discipline. As the leading professional body for Risk Management it plays a pivotal role in promoting the growth and development of risk management professionals.

Emmy’s award provided tangible evidence of her exceptional contributions to the discipline, underscoring her dedication and transformative leadership in managing NamPower’s exposure, which is considerable.

The award also recognizes her wider tole in her organization where she is successful in establishing a robust risk aware culture.

Her commitment to fostering a culture of risk awareness and resilience has contributed to the overall resilience of the organization in terms of various challenges. Emmy is also a committee member in the Namibia Association of Risk Managers (NARM), an IRMSA chapter. NARM, as an affiliate of IRMSA, is dedicated to fostering the development of risk professionals in Namibia.

The Institute of Risk Management South Africa is the professional body for risk managers at large organizations in southern Africa. The organization serves risk practitioners, professionals and decision makers.