FNB Namibia sponsors World NGO Day, recognizing humanitarian contributions

FNB Namibia, in partnership with the Namibia Development Trust (NDT), announced its sponsorship of World NGO Day 2024, honoring individuals dedicated to humanitarian causes.

The event, celebrated on 27 and 28 February under the theme “Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” highlights the crucial role NGOs play in driving inclusive change within the economy.

Bolle Hans, Manager of Public Sector Banking at FNB Namibia, emphasized the importance of NGOs in empowering and advocating for vulnerable groups.

He highlighted FNB Namibia’s commitment to supporting NGOs through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, which annually invests over N$15 million in corporate social responsibility initiatives, positively impacting the lives of over one million Namibians.

Hans reiterated FNB Namibia’s dedication to supporting those striving to make the world a better place, acknowledging NGOs as valuable implementers of human rights and development work. He praised their local expertise and commitment to communities, emphasizing their crucial role in building a sustainable and equitable future.

In conclusion, Hans expressed FNB Namibia’s admiration for NGOs’ dedication and courage, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable, fair, and equal world for all.