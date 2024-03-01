Select Page

Wildlife Resorts unveils Independence Special: Enjoy Big savings on domestic travel

Posted by | Feb 29, 2024 |

Wildlife Resorts unveils Independence Special: Enjoy Big savings on domestic travel

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) this week announced its Independence Special, offering an incredible 60% discount on accommodation at all NWR lodges.

To make domestic travel more accessible, this initiative addresses concerns about the high costs of leisure trips within Namibia, Nelson Ashipala, NWR spokesperson said in a statement.

Starting 1 March and running throughout the month, Namibians can take advantage of these exclusive discounts to explore the country’s stunning landscapes and unique wildlife.

“Through our recent engagements with the public, we have recognised the genuine concerns regarding the affordability of leisure travel,” Ashipala stated.

“The special is open to all travellers but we hope to see a strong uptake, mostly from locals”. As part of the special, popular lodges such as Khorixas Camp in Damara Land will be available for as little as N$220.00 per night, including breakfast. It’s important to note that while most lodges are included in the Special, seasonal camps such as the Miles along the coastline are not part of the discounted offer.

The Independence Special will run throughout March, giving Namibians ample opportunity to take advantage of these exclusive discounts and embark on memorable
adventures across the country.

“NWR encourages interested individuals to book early to secure their preferred accommodations,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Traditional craft-making throws financial lifeline to the San community

Traditional craft-making throws financial lifeline to the San community

20 October 2020

Wildlife Resorts increases awareness in the North American market

Wildlife Resorts increases awareness in the North American market

17 September 2018

Massive 89.4% decline of tourist arrivals in 2020 reported

Massive 89.4% decline of tourist arrivals in 2020 reported

12 August 2021

Air Namibia concludes codeshare agreement with Condor

Air Namibia concludes codeshare agreement with Condor

9 March 2017