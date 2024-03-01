Wildlife Resorts unveils Independence Special: Enjoy Big savings on domestic travel

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) this week announced its Independence Special, offering an incredible 60% discount on accommodation at all NWR lodges.

To make domestic travel more accessible, this initiative addresses concerns about the high costs of leisure trips within Namibia, Nelson Ashipala, NWR spokesperson said in a statement.

Starting 1 March and running throughout the month, Namibians can take advantage of these exclusive discounts to explore the country’s stunning landscapes and unique wildlife.

“Through our recent engagements with the public, we have recognised the genuine concerns regarding the affordability of leisure travel,” Ashipala stated.

“The special is open to all travellers but we hope to see a strong uptake, mostly from locals”. As part of the special, popular lodges such as Khorixas Camp in Damara Land will be available for as little as N$220.00 per night, including breakfast. It’s important to note that while most lodges are included in the Special, seasonal camps such as the Miles along the coastline are not part of the discounted offer.

The Independence Special will run throughout March, giving Namibians ample opportunity to take advantage of these exclusive discounts and embark on memorable

adventures across the country.

“NWR encourages interested individuals to book early to secure their preferred accommodations,” he concluded.