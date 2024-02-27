Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 27 February 2024

Posted by | Feb 28, 2024 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 27 February 2024

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach took place.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

*** Olushandja Dam level for last week was corrected to 1104.86 AMSL, 18.760 Mm3, 41.1%.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 19 July 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 19 July 2013

19 July 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 8 June 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 8 June 2012

8 June 2012

Understanding weather – not predicting 13 september 2013

Understanding weather – not predicting 13 september 2013

13 September 2013

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 June 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 June 2021

21 June 2021