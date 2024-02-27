Namibian film ‘Lukas’ to make historic debut in South African cinemas

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) is set to make cinematic history as its latest film, ‘Lukas’, becomes the first Namibian production to grace the screens of South African cinemas.

From 8 to 12 March, audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town will have the opportunity to experience this groundbreaking film.

Screenings will take place at Ster Kinekor Rosebank Nouveau and Southgate in Johannesburg, while in Cape Town, audiences can catch ‘Lukas’ at V&A Waterfront and N1 City.

Directed by Philippe Talavera and written by Mikiros Garoes, ‘Lukas’ boasts a 100% Namibian cast and crew, reflecting the nation’s rich talent and creativity.

According to OYO, the film delves into the lives of street children, offering a raw and authentic portrayal of their struggles and the resilient spirit that drives them forward.

“Lukas is based on interviews conducted with 17 children and young people currently living on the streets, lending authenticity to the fictional narrative,” OYO explained.

The storyline follows the titular character, ‘Lukas’, for 15 years, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by street children and challenging society’s response to their plight.

Director Philippe Talavera expressed immense pride in ‘Lukas’ being showcased in cinemas across Windhoek, Johannesburg, and Cape Town.

“We poured our hearts into this project,” Talavera remarked.

“It’s thrilling to see audiences in Namibia and South Africa engage with Lukas and the important themes we explore in the film.”

Talavera also hopes that ‘Lukas’ will pave the way for more Namibian productions to reach South African audiences, showcasing the depth of talent within the Namibian film industry.

“Perhaps this will open doors for Namibian actors to feature in South African films as well,” he added optimistically.

As ‘Lukas’ prepares to captivate audiences across borders, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the potential for cinema to bridge cultural divides and ignite meaningful conversations.

For those eager to witness this historic moment, mark your calendars for ‘Lukas’ screening dates in South African cinemas.