German Charity organ donates medical equipment to Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) this week received a generous donation of medical equipment from the German-based charity organization Support Ulm e.V., coordinated by Ohorongo Cement.

The acceptance ceremony, held at MoHSS headquarters in Windhoek, was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Ms. Taimi Amaambo, Deputy Executive Director of MoHSS, Mr. Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of MoHSS, Mr. Rudolf Coetzee, Administration General Manager of Ohorongo Cement, Mr. Sion Amalovu, Logistics Manager of Ohorongo Cement, as well as various senior staff members, healthcare workers, guests, and members of the media.

Addressing the audience, Esther Utjiua Muinjangue, Deputy Minister, expressed gratitude for the donation, emphasizing its significant impact on healthcare delivery in Namibia.

The donation, valued at N$ 4 million, includes essential medical supplies such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, and surgical instruments.

Muinjangue underscored the importance of such donations, not only for the material assistance they provide but also for the underlying commitment to equity, compassion, and the fundamental human right to health. She highlighted the transformative effect these supplies would have on the healthcare system, enabling facilities to allocate resources more efficiently and improve overall service delivery.

The Deputy Minister also recognized the longstanding relationship between MoHSS and Ohorongo Cement Pty Ltd, facilitated through Support Ulm e.V., and commended Dr. Nakale, Head of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, for his role in facilitating collaborations that led to this donation.

Expressing sincere appreciation on behalf of the Ministry and the Namibian people, Muinjangue extended gratitude to Support Ulm e.V. and all stakeholders involved in making the donation possible. She reiterated MoHSS’s commitment to sustaining philanthropic collaborations that enhance the provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.

In conclusion, Muinjangue quoted Kambiz Shabankareh, emphasizing the joy of giving and the profound impact it has on the lives of recipients. She thanked all attendees for their support and participation in the ceremony.

The donation ceremony marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Namibia and Germany, demonstrating the power of international cooperation in advancing public health initiatives and improving healthcare outcomes for communities in need.