Goethe-Institut invites public to ‘Dancing Instruments: In Conversation with looted objects’ exhibition

Posted by | Feb 27, 2024 |

The Goethe-Institut Namibia has extended an open invitation to the public to explore their latest exhibition, ‘Dancing Instruments: In Conversation with Looted Objects’.

Running until 1 March, the exhibition offers free admission to all visitors.

The institute will kick off the event with a public talk on 27 February at 18:00, followed by an All Night Gathering on 1 March.

“Experience the vibrant cultural significance of Namibian drums through immersive art and performance, based on extensive research findings,” they stated.

Featuring a diverse array of artworks, photographs, and informative texts, the exhibition delves into the rich history and traditional use of drums in Namibia.

“All are welcome to attend, including children, and the project proudly collaborates with Namibian researchers and artists,” they emphasized.

Generously supported by the German Federal Cultural Foundation and the Hamburg Ministry of Culture and Media, this initiative promises a captivating exploration of cultural heritage and artistic expression.

 

