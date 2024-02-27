Select Page

City of Windhoek host city exchange visit to enhance urban food systems collaboration

Posted by | Feb 27, 2024 |

City of Windhoek host city exchange visit to enhance urban food systems collaboration

The City of Windhoek welcomed a delegation of 12 representatives from three cities across Africa and Europe as they hosted the City Exchange Visit event aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in urban food systems.

Scheduled from 27 February to 1 March, the exchange forms part of the AfriFOODlinks project, a four-year initiative dedicated to reshaping urban food environments.

According to city officials, AfriFOODlinks seeks to revolutionize urban food landscapes by bolstering connections between cities in Africa and Europe.

“These city exchange visits serve as platforms for participating cities to exchange insights, address challenges, and share best practices in enhancing food security and nutrition, while simultaneously mitigating environmental impacts and bolstering social and ecological resilience,” they elaborated.

The project is spearheaded by ICLEI Africa, a network dedicated to promoting sustainability among local governments, and is financially supported by the European Union.

“ICLEI Africa collaborates closely with its members and a team of experts, employing methods such as peer exchange, partnerships, and capacity building to instigate systemic changes for urban sustainability through multifaceted projects,” they added.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Small-to-medium sized business owners get equipped with the relevant skills to establish successful enterprises

Small-to-medium sized business owners get equipped with the relevant skills to establish successful enterprises

28 January 2020

Namibia to strengthen peace and security during tenure as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security

Namibia to strengthen peace and security during tenure as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security

12 April 2022

Inter-mine games slated for 24 November

Inter-mine games slated for 24 November

14 November 2023

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

25 February 2020