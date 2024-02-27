Hefty donation from Manica boosts cancer association’s reach in Erongo

The Manica Group announced this week that is has donated N$100,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia, to expand the treatment of cancer patients.

“With the high prevalence of cancer and following the late President Hage Geingob’s own struggle against this illness, Manica Group Namibia decided to donate N$100,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). President Geingob was open about his fight against cancer and as an advocate for inclusivity felt that no one should be left out,” stated Manica.

According to the latest CAN statistics, Namibia has a startlingly higher cancer rate than other African nations, with 350 new cases diagnosed yearly. The top five malignancies in Namibia are Prostate, Breast, Cervix Uteri, Kaposi Sarcoma and Colo-rectum cancers. The statistics also show that women continue to be the group most impacted by the illness.

Manica’s Managing Director, Ralph Ruiters praised the Cancer Association for their selfless community work, adding that CAN is one of the organisations that is “making a deep impact in assisting those battling cancer.”

Receiving the donation, Sanet de Waal, the CAN Erongo Branch Manager, thanked the group for their generous donation, and said the funds would be used to expand the association’s reach in the Erongo Region.

From the left, Sanet de Waal of the Cancer Association, Trudi van Rooyen, Manica HR executive, Ralph Ruiters, Manica Managing Director and Patrick Kohlstaedt, Manica Executive Business Development.