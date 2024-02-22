Leather industry gathers to drive growth

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, emphasized the crucial role of industrialization in Namibia during the SADC Leather Sector Stakeholder Workshop held in Windhoek from 19 to 20 February.

The workshop, part of the Support to Industrialization and Productive Sectors (SIP) Programme, funded by the European Union with £18 million, aimed to propel growth in key sectors, including leather.

Iipumbu expressed gratitude to the European Union for its support in boosting the leather industry, identifying it as a significant driver of economic growth in Namibia.

According to the Delegation of the European Union in Namibia, the workshop brought together representatives from the private and public sectors to engage in lively discussions on localizing the regional leather policy in Namibia. The SIP Programme seeks to enhance policy, regulatory, and operational environments at national and regional levels to foster the development and sustainable operation of the leather industry and associated value chains.

The SIP Programme will address various constraints in the policy, regulatory, and business environments affecting the development of targeted value chains. Its activities will focus on unlocking the potential of regional value chains through initiatives such as facilitating public-private sector dialogue, aligning national plans with the SADC industrialization strategy, promoting research and innovation, and encouraging private sector participation in the leather value chains.

The efforts outlined in the SIP Programme aim to create a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of the leather industry in Namibia, contributing to broader economic development goals outlined by the government.