Select Page

Leather industry gathers to drive growth

Posted by | Feb 23, 2024 |

Leather industry gathers to drive growth

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, emphasized the crucial role of industrialization in Namibia during the SADC Leather Sector Stakeholder Workshop held in Windhoek from 19 to 20 February.

The workshop, part of the Support to Industrialization and Productive Sectors (SIP) Programme, funded by the European Union with £18 million, aimed to propel growth in key sectors, including leather.

Iipumbu expressed gratitude to the European Union for its support in boosting the leather industry, identifying it as a significant driver of economic growth in Namibia.

According to the Delegation of the European Union in Namibia, the workshop brought together representatives from the private and public sectors to engage in lively discussions on localizing the regional leather policy in Namibia. The SIP Programme seeks to enhance policy, regulatory, and operational environments at national and regional levels to foster the development and sustainable operation of the leather industry and associated value chains.

The SIP Programme will address various constraints in the policy, regulatory, and business environments affecting the development of targeted value chains. Its activities will focus on unlocking the potential of regional value chains through initiatives such as facilitating public-private sector dialogue, aligning national plans with the SADC industrialization strategy, promoting research and innovation, and encouraging private sector participation in the leather value chains.

The efforts outlined in the SIP Programme aim to create a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of the leather industry in Namibia, contributing to broader economic development goals outlined by the government.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Development Bank unpacks lender/loaner relationship

Development Bank unpacks lender/loaner relationship

14 June 2017

Potential economic growth in Okahao encourages Bank Windhoek to open branch

Potential economic growth in Okahao encourages Bank Windhoek to open branch

15 August 2018

Mix and match brings healthcare manufacturers and pharmacists together to pursue the same goal

Mix and match brings healthcare manufacturers and pharmacists together to pursue the same goal

9 September 2019

Meatco announces 2021 cattle procurement strategy

Meatco announces 2021 cattle procurement strategy

2 March 2021