Namport Chief Executive lauds Geingob’s contribution to maritime sector

By Adolf Kaure.

NamPort’s Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime sung praises to the late President, H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob’s contribution to the Namibia’s maritime sector during his regional memorial service for Erongo, which took place at the Vineta Sports Field in Swakopmund on Thursday.

During his tribute, Kanime said that the late Dr. Geingob was instrumental in the deliberations that culminated in Namibia regaining Walvis Bay from South Africa, when the former regime held on to the town due to its port being a crucial economic hub.

“The late president alongside with his colleagues and the rest of Cabinet were unequivocal that political freedom would be futile without economic freedom and prosperity for all Namibians.”

“There were hence less route in the negotiations for the return of Walvis Bay to Namibia and particularly the Port of Walvis Bay, noting that ports are the cornerstones of trade and economic development.”

“It is therefore no surprise that before independence logistics has been specifically underlined as one of the key priority sectors in the country’s success of its national development plans with our ports being a very important [for] the country’s logistics value chains and the overall Namibian economy,” he said.

South Africa eventually relinquished Walvis Bay to Namibia in 1994, four years after independence.

The Namport boss further narrated how the late President actively promoted Namibia’s ports internationally to show what the country had to offer as a regional logistics hub.

“The late Geingob was part of Namport and its development. At each opportunity that he had within his hectic schedule, he took time to pay us visits and check on our progress.”

“He believed in collaboration with fellow African states, consistently emphasising the importance of unity of sister-states in the drive to poverty aleviation, economic development and regional integration.”

“He urged us to facilitate trade with neighbouring states through our ports. Over the recent years President Geingob brought through among others the presidents of Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe to visit and promote the utilization of our ports for trade.”

“The late president’s association with Namport left a lasting impact on Namibia’s maritime sector and the Namibian economy at large, accentuating his strong leadership and strategic vision in driving national development underpinned by the development of infrastructure, of investment, of industrialization and of regional integration.”

Chief Executive of the Namibian Ports Authority, Andrew Kanime delivered a eulogy on Thursday in Swakopmund to highlight late President Geingob’s very supportive role in growing the Walvis Bay harbour as an import and export hub. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)