Airlink tribute to President Hage Geingob

On the 4th of February we were deeply saddened by the news of the unexpected passing of His Excellency, President Hage Gottfried Geingob.

On behalf of everyone at Airlink, I extend our sincerest condolences to the late President Geingob’s family, his loved ones and Namibians everywhere, on the loss of a loyal servant of the Namibian people, a valiant fighter and committed campaigner for Namibia’s independence and self-determination, and a champion of inclusivity, democracy and constitutionally-led values.

As representatives of the airline industry, an enterprise that exists to bring people, communities, markets and nations together, we were privileged to experience President Geingob the pragmatist and not just as a statesman and a party devotee.

In his roles as Prime Minister, Trade & Industry Minister and then as Head of State, Dr Geingob balanced political theory and party ideology with the economic and social imperatives of establishing a modern, aspirational and dynamic nation.

President Geingob needed no persuading of the strategic value and economic contribution of air connectivity. He appreciated our sector’s role in unlocking the potential of tourism, trade, commerce and cultural ties. He saw how this could translate into broader prosperity and social stability, in other words, the fundamental building blocks of a strong and vibrant nation.

Ideologically, Dr Geingob, was never entirely comfortable relying on the private sector and foreign carriers to maintain Namibia’s contact with key markets. However, he never stood in the way when it became clear that the industry and the State both depend on creating a flourishing economy. The connections we establish and strengthen do just that, by bringing with them wide-spread social and economic benefits for Namibia, without distressing its fiscus and burdening its limited tax base.

Airlink is forever indebted to President Geingob and his administration for the trust placed in us and giving us the opportunity to serve Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

It is no secret that investments in Green Hydrogen, oil, gas, uranium and other resources have brought Namibia to the cusp of unprecedented growth. The national strategy and policies enabling this are attributable to President Geingob’s stewardship. If his principles and values are applied to the governance and facilitation of these opportunities, then they stand to transform the fortunes of the country and especially communities in and around Windhoek, Luderitz, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and the Erongo Region.

As Airlink previously assured President Geingob and Namibians, we are committed to working with our partners at FlyNamibia to establish a network of routes designed to support Namibia’s industrial and economic strategy and to promote regional integration with Namibia at the forefront. We are already working with our friends at the Namibian Airports Company, and the country’s newly-established ground handling enterprise, Paragon, to position Hosea Kutako International Airport as an efficient, competitive and attractive key intra-African and long-haul gateway to the region.

We trust that our combined endeavours will be seen as part of President Geingob’s impressive legacy to Namibians and to the development of our entire region.

Thank you and Rest in Peace President Geingob.

Rodger Foster

Chief Executive and Managing Director

Airlink

Post Scriptum

Airlink’s tribute to the late President Geingob was delivered this week at a memorial service held at Hosea Kutkao International Airport.

The tribute was delivered by Airlink’s Windhoek representative, Ms Nono Tjihepo, on behalf of Mr Foster.