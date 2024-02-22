Local teachers empowered through Mathematics workshop

In a collaborative effort with the African Leadership Institute (ALI) and the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture, Bank Windhoek orchestrated a transformative three-day Mathematics workshop for forty educators.

Hosted at Rock Lodge in the Okahandja district, the event equipped grade eight and nine teachers from regions including Khomas, Omaheke, Hardap, and Otjozondjupa with both mathematical knowledge and essential soft skills.

The workshop, which featured facilitators from the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, delved into various crucial areas including curriculum overview, teaching methodologies, and specific mathematical topics like algebra.

Mathematics, known as the science of quantity, structure, space, and change, was highlighted as a crucial tool for unlocking potential across different domains.

Nicolaas Eiman, representing the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its consistent support in teacher training initiatives. He emphasized the importance of such partnerships in elevating the quality of education nationwide.

Hayley Allen, Head of Strategic Communication at Bank Windhoek, underscored the institution’s commitment to fostering positive change through public-private partnerships. She highlighted the workshop as a platform for teachers to refresh their skills, share experiences, and build lasting connections.

Feedback from participating teachers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their teaching methods and personal development. Sinvula Sinvula from Okondjatu Combine School noted the workshop’s value beyond mathematics, citing its insights into life approaches and personal challenges.

Hanbira Otniel of Mokganedi Tlbanello High School appreciated the workshop’s role in refining his teaching strategies, while Hilma Iifo from Jan Jonker Afrikaner High School praised the facilitators’ expertise and leadership training components.

Mokgadi Tittus from Danie Joubert Combined School emphasized the importance of personal development in delivering quality education to learners, reflecting on the profound impact of the workshop.

Dr Chrisna Von Gericke-Fourie, Director of Training at ALI, lauded the partnership’s impact and expressed delight in witnessing the positive transformation among participating teachers. She highlighted Bank Windhoek’s pivotal role in driving meaningful change.