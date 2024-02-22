FAME Shorts Film Festival invites short filmmakers to showcase their creativity

The FAME Short Film Festival has issued a call to all short filmmakers, inviting them to participate in the festival and present their films alongside some of the most innovative and dynamic independent filmmakers from across Africa and its diaspora.

Submissions for the festival officially opened on 12 February via FilmFreeway, with an entry fee of N$250 per submission.

Filmmakers have until 24 April to submit their entries, and successful candidates will be notified by 18 June. The festival itself is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 September.

Martin Hiller, the Portfolio Director for FAME Week Africa, expressed the festival’s eagerness to discover fresh voices and bold storytelling.

“The Festival is a celebration of creativity and innovation in short filmmaking, and we cannot wait to see what filmmakers from all backgrounds bring to the table,” remarked Hiller.

Hiller emphasized the festival’s commitment to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for filmmakers to thrive and showcase their talent. “We understand the passion and dedication it takes to create a short film,” he said.

Organisers of the festival highlighted its focus on celebrating the diverse narratives of Africa and its diaspora through short films that explore themes such as cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and pressing socio-political issues.

They described the festival as a platform for showcasing personal stories, biographies, artistic creativity, and tales of innovation, while also addressing environmental concerns and the evolving relationship between Africans and their land.

In partnership with MIP Africa, the festival will offer more than just screenings. From 2 to 4 September, filmmakers will have the opportunity to participate in content sessions, workshops, and master classes presented by industry professionals, providing a chance to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded creators.

This year, the festival will introduce five awards categories to celebrate outstanding films: Best Documentary Short Film, Best Narrative Short Film, Best Student Short Film, Best Animated Short Film, and Best LGBTQI+ Short Film.

Winners in each category will receive award certificates and laurels, recognizing their creative achievements and contributions to the world of short filmmaking.

Filmmakers are urged not to miss this incredible opportunity to showcase their hard work at the Festival. They are encouraged to submit their films today and join in celebrating the art of short filmmaking. For more information and to submit films, visit the FAME Short Film Festival website.