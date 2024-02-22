Africa will able to view state funeral courtesy of MultiChoice Namibia

During the memorial and funeral ceremonies of the late former President Dr. Hage Geingob on 24 and 25 February, MultiChoice Namibia will open its channels to the rest of the African continent.

MultiChoice Namibia’s Managing Director, Roger Gertze, expressed the condolences of the MultiChoice family to the citizens of Namibia. He shared in their grief over the loss of Namibia’s third president, Dr. Hage Geingob.

“This gesture is a way to honour the profound legacy of the late President, especially the impact he has made throughout the African continent and beyond. MultiChoice Namibia, as a partner of NBC, will be broadcasting the state memorial and funeral live and in HD on nbc1, channel 282 and nbc2, and channel 283,” added Gertze.

The countries that will have the privilege of viewing the state funeral are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Togo.

MultiChoice Namibia further informed that earlier this month, they screened the documentary, ‘Geingob: Man of the Hour’, on two of their linear channels, and it remains available on their CatchUp service and Showmax platform.