Select Page

The role of preservation funds in shaping financial legacies

Posted by | Feb 22, 2024 |

The role of preservation funds in shaping financial legacies

By Ndadhi Ndoroma
Old Mutual GM Personal Financial Advice.

In the world of financial planning, the preservation of wealth stands as a vital component in establishing a durable financial legacy. With their strategic position, preservation funds emerge as prosperity guardians, guaranteeing future generations’ financial well-being. This article will explore the critical function preservation funds play in preserving and transferring wealth.

Preservation funds are essential to financial planning. These funds are fundamentally about protecting assets from unwarranted depletion and volatility. Preservation funds, in contrast to conventional investment vehicles, place a higher priority on capital preservation and protect market and economic volatility.

The flexibility of preservation funds to adjust to the evolving needs and objectives of individuals is a crucial feature. Preservation funds are flexible instruments that complement the ever-changing landscape of financial planning, whether one is planning for retirement, financing school, or guaranteeing a seamless wealth transfer.

Preservation funds offer a tax-efficient avenue for transferring benefits from a previous retirement fund, streamlining the process for individuals looking to preserve their savings. With a low minimum investment threshold, preservation funds cater to a wide range of investors, ensuring accessibility for many.

The flexibility inherent in preservation funds allows investors to make multiple withdrawals within the initial three years, providing liquidity when needed, which is particularly advantageous for those navigating changing financial circumstances.

Additionally, a one-time administration fee simplifies the setup process, making it hassle-free for investors. Preservation funds also have the potential to deliver inflation-beating returns, safeguarding the long-term value of investments against rising prices.

Moreover, immediate withdrawal options add further convenience, granting investors timely access to their funds when required, aligning with the core purpose of preservation funds.

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Hardfacts on Software – The E-Shopping Fun Factor

Hardfacts on Software – The E-Shopping Fun Factor

26 October 2012

Hardfacts on Software – IT trends for 2013

Hardfacts on Software – IT trends for 2013

18 January 2013

Ground zero for increased regulation

Ground zero for increased regulation

9 October 2015

Offbeat 05 December 2014

Offbeat 05 December 2014

5 December 2014