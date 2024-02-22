FNB Namibia announces winners of Harambeans Global Summit Prize

FNB Namibia this week unveiled Vera Iiyambo and Linda Shaanika as the recipients of the prestigious Harambeans FNB Namibia Prize, an accolade bestowed upon outstanding entrepreneurs within the country.

The victorious duo will embark on an all-expenses-paid journey to attend the highly anticipated 2024 Harambeans Global Summit in Kenya. This exclusive gathering serves as a nexus for influential figures in African entrepreneurship, providing an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and forging impactful partnerships.

Expressing his enthusiasm, FNB Namibia Chief Executive, Sepo Haihambo emphasized the institution’s dedication to nurturing innovation and bolstering the growth of Namibian enterprises.

“The partnership with the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of Namibian businesses. We are thrilled to be sending two of our promising entrepreneurs to attend this life-changing event,” stated Haihambo.

Iiyambo and Shaanika distinguished themselves through their participation in the rigorous Harambeans FNB Namibia Course, earning their spots in the coveted Harambeans Lab. Their exemplary leadership, audacious vision and unwavering optimism stood out amidst a competitive field of candidates.

FNB Namibia’s investment transcends monetary support, encompassing knowledge transfer and skill enhancement. The laureates, along with fellow FNB Namibia clients, will benefit from profound entrepreneurial insights through Harambean Knowledge Transfer Sessions.

“We are excited about the impact this opportunity will have on Vera and Linda’s entrepreneurial journey and look forward to further contributing to Namibia’s competitiveness on the global stage. This achievement underscores FNB Namibia’s commitment to empowering local companies and building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Haihambo concluded.

The recognition of Iiyambo and Shaanika underscores FNB Namibia’s steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and propelling Namibia onto the global stage of economic innovation and prosperity.