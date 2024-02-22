PyCon’s Python programmer conference runs at Goethe, NUST and Jakob Marengo

African programmers in the Python community will soon meet in Windhoek for the 9th edition of the annual Python software programming conference hosted and presented by PyCon Namibia.

The conference is scheduled to run from 04 to 07 March, starting with training workshops on the first two days at NUST for university students and at Jakob Marengo Tutorial College in Katutura for school learners.

The main conference runs over two days, Wednesday and Thursday 06 and 07 March, at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek. These two high-impact days offer talks, presentations, workshops and training sessions of a wide range of Python related topics for software professionals and enthusiasts.

Conference organiser, Ngazetungue Muheue said “Our Education Days have been made possible by a grant from the international Python Software Foundation. Year after year PyCon NA brings attendees and speakers from across the world to Windhoek. Through PyCon NA, multiple Namibian programmers have found jobs and success in the software industry.”

PyCon Namibia which has run since 2015, is a non-profit, volunteer-run initiative of the Python Software Association of Namibia. Python is a programming language used worldwide by a community on nearly 800,000 programmers. It is described as a tool for building websites, write software packages, develop apps for various applications, automate tasks and analyse large data sets. In a sense, it can be viewed as a Java lite version although it is not a Java language.

The 2023 Python software programming conference in Windhoek drew a large crowd of enthusiasts with several presenters from other African countries and from the Python Software Foundation.