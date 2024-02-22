MVA Fund urges vigilance for late president’s funeral proceedings

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has emphasized prioritizing road safety during this solemn period. With the funeral arrangements for the late President underway, an increase in traffic flow towards Windhoek from various routes is anticipated.

Therefore, the MVA Fund earnestly urges all motorists and road users to exercise extreme caution, patience, and vigilance during this time.

According to a statement from the Fund, the safety of every road user is of utmost importance, and it is the responsibility of each individual to contribute to a safe and orderly traffic environment.

Motorists are urged to adhere strictly to speed limits, avoid reckless driving, and maintain patience on the roads, especially considering the heightened traffic expected during this period, the Fund said.

Furthermore, pedestrians are called upon to exercise equal vigilance and caution, utilizing designated pedestrian crossings and pathways wherever accessible.

“Let us honor the memory of our late President by demonstrating responsibility and respect for one another on the roads. Together, we can minimize the risk of accidents and tragedies during this somber occasion,” Fund added.

For emergencies and reporting of road crashes, the public is encouraged to contact the MVA Fund’s toll-free accident response number, 9682, to ensure prompt response and assistance.