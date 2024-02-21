MTC pays tribute to Geingob’s Legacy with 82 national minute giveaway

In a heartfelt homage to the esteemed legacy of Dr. Hage Geingob, MTC (Mobile Telecommunications Limited) announced a special initiative aimed at honoring the late President’s memory.

Commencing on 22 until 23 February, MTC will generously grant 82 complimentary national minutes to all its valued customers.

Dr. Hage Geingob, the revered third President of Namibia, has left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. His unwavering commitment to progress, unity, and social justice continues to inspire generations of Namibians. As the nation celebrates his monumental contributions, MTC endeavors to uphold his vision by fostering connectivity and bringing people together across Namibia.

Why 82 Minutes?

The significance of the number 82 extends beyond mere minutes on a phone call. It symbolizes the precious moments that define our existence. Representing the remarkable years that Dr. Hage Geingob spent on earth, each minute encapsulates the potential for laughter, connection, and shared experiences. By offering these 82 national minutes, MTC encourages everyone to seize the opportunity—to reach out, express love, and contemplate the visionary leadership of Dr. Hage Geingob and his enduring legacy as a leader of the Namibian people.

How to Claim Your Complimentary Minutes:

MTC customers need not take any action as the minutes will be automatically loaded onto their mobile phones starting from 22 February. These minutes can be utilized for local calls.

Terms and Conditions:

The complimentary minutes are valid for use within Namibia only and will remain valid for four days until 25 February at 11:59 PM. Minutes cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash.