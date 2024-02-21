How can the educational landscape be improved in Africa?

The National Youth Council of Namibia commended Steffany Oorlam of the Namibian Young Women’s Association (NYWA) and Reginaldo Boois of the Hardap Regional Youth Forum for their participation in the African Youth Colloquium held over the past weekend in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Reflecting on the critical technical skills necessary for sustainable youth employment opportunities, participants of the Colloquium shared experiences and insights on how to develop a robust private sector that can enhance the educational landscape in Africa. The Council highlighted that the participants also offered practical solutions for improving education on the continent through the exchange of innovations and successful youth-led practices.

The event took place on the sidelines of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of States and Governments of the African Union and saw the attendance of young representatives from 54 National Youth Councils, equivalent National Coordinating Mechanisms, Youth Civil Society Organizations, Activists, and Regional Platforms, along with delegates from the Pan African Youth Union Executives.

Convened by the Pan African Youth Union in collaboration with the Ethiopian National Youth Council, the African Leadership Excellence Academy, the Horn of Africa, and the African Youth Commission, the Colloquium focused on the 2024 theme of the African Union, ‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century’.

The National Youth Council reiterated its commitment to supporting young Namibians’ participation in international dialogues, such as the Youth Colloquium, in alignment with their Integrated Strategic Business Plan for 2023 to 2028. “Kudos to Oorlam and Boois for their active participation and representation,” the Council concluded.