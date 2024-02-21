Erongo Governor pays tribute to late President Geingob

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Regional Governor, Hon. Neville André said that it is the nation’s responsibility to ensure that the late President, H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob’s legacy is passed on to the next generation, when he spoke at a public lecture in Walvis Bay on Monday.

The public lecture was held to reflect, introspect and share real life experiences of the departed national steward who devoted his life to serving humanity.

“It is our noble responsibility to transition the baton of knowledge to the Namibian youth. Beyond the legacy of His Excellency, Dr Hage Geingob, I believe we must maintain the flame of his successes alive. The flame of will, ambition and pragmatism. After all, Namibia’s path is reinvented every day.”

“Dr Geingob taught us how important it was to adapt to new needs and ways of doing things in our quest to improve service delivery for our nation.”

“To act with ambition and realism to meet new challenges. And to hold firmly onto the ideals of the Namibian house – a concept he coined during his presidency!” he said.

André further narrated the late President’s exploits in investing in the country regionally and globally for democracy and to uphold the rule of law.

“He was convinced that Namibia had to assert herself, to fully play her role at the global stage, as the investment destination of choice.”

“And he understood that he could not do that without the instruments of shared responsibility – as a man who believed in consultations and the notion of dialogue, as a business model of engagement.”

“His approach to economic turnaround has yielded quick wins which include a new trajectory of investments in the mining sector, clean energy through green hydrogen, revised tourism and construction.”

“All these are efforts he was able to initiate, sadly he is not living to see what will come out of these noble but radical economic interventions.”

“He applied strategic approaches to reshape his presidency. Each proposal he made was just perfect, each argument for foreign direct investment convincing.”

“His ambitions were a significant step forward for Namibia and its people,” said André.

The Erongo Regional Council has organised a series of events in honour of the late President leading up to his burial. The main regional memorial service is scheduled to take place at the Vineta Sports Stadium on Thursday, 22 February, starting from 14:00.

Erongo Regional Governor Neville André. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure.)