Namibia affirms commitment to energy ambitions at international drilling conference

A two-day International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) conference and exhibition kicked off on Tuesday in Windhoek, serving as a platform for stakeholders in the oil and gas exploration to collaborate, exchange knowledge and tackle shared challenges.

In her opening address, Petroleum Commissioner, Maggy Shino, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to upholding excellence in the petroleum sector, despite the recent loss of President Hage Geingob.

Shino assured stakeholders of the continuity of operations, underscoring the significance of maintaining high standards and fostering an environment conducive to investment and innovation.

Drawing attention to the promising potential of Namibia’s petroleum reserves, Shino highlighted ongoing exploration endeavors.

“At present, there are four drilling rigs offshore Namibia in our prolific Orange Basin conducting both exploration and appraisal drilling campaigns operated by Shell, Total, and Galp,” she disclosed, emphasizing the significant prospectivity and untapped potential of the Namibian basin.

Shino outlined Namibia’s objectives to attract investments and foster infrastructure development to propel the industry forward, anticipating multiple drilling rigs to be active offshore with significant discoveries expected.

“Our projections by year-end include the continuation of appraisal drilling with multiple good campaigns and the testing of new plays identified by ReconAfrica, Rhino Resources, and Chevron, alongside their joint venture partners,” she added.

Shino also mentioned the anticipation of appraisal reports expected from April of this year, indicating that once finalized, the results will be communicated, and preparations for the next phase of the industry will commence.

Advocating for Luderitz as the designated energy hub due to its strategic location and existing infrastructure, Shino urged investment in infrastructure to support future growth.

Highlighting the importance of local participation and sustainable development, she called upon stakeholders to prioritize inclusive engagement and capacity-building initiatives.

In light of global calls for energy transition, Shino reiterated Namibia’s commitment to leveraging its resources for economic growth while pursuing low-emission developments. She expressed Namibia’s aspiration to contribute to regional energy security and climate resilience through ambitious plans for renewable energy and hydrogen production.

In conclusion, Shino encouraged participants to engage in fruitful discussions and partnerships beneficial to both Namibia and their respective organizations. The International Association of Drilling Contractors, operating on six continents, boasts members who are global leaders in the drilling industry.