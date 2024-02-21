Letshego Holdings Namibia announces new Fraud Risk Manager

Letshego Holdings Namibia this week announced Johannes Abraham as its new Fraud Risk Manager, as of 1 December 2023.

With over 18 years of experience in law enforcement and as a Certified Fraud Examiner, Johannes brings valuable skills in spotting fraud and planning strategies to prevent it.

His role is essential for Letshego to maintain trust and honesty in its financial services. Johannes will work to stop fraud and improve how Letshego handles risks. This is especially important now, as businesses face more challenges in stopping financial fraud.

Johannes loves learning and has studied a lot. He has two Master’s degrees in Fraud and Risk Management and International Business with Law. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Law and a Diploma in Criminal Justice and Forensics. He is certified as a Fraud Examiner by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Letshego Holdings Namibia believes that Johannes’s work will make its services more trustworthy and secure. With Johannes on board, Letshego is even more committed to keeping its customers’ money safe and its services honest.