Select Page

Letshego Holdings Namibia announces new Fraud Risk Manager

Posted by | Feb 20, 2024 |

Letshego Holdings Namibia announces new Fraud Risk Manager

Letshego Holdings Namibia this week announced Johannes Abraham as its new Fraud Risk Manager, as of 1 December 2023.

With over 18 years of experience in law enforcement and as a Certified Fraud Examiner, Johannes brings valuable skills in spotting fraud and planning strategies to prevent it.

His role is essential for Letshego to maintain trust and honesty in its financial services. Johannes will work to stop fraud and improve how Letshego handles risks. This is especially important now, as businesses face more challenges in stopping financial fraud.

Johannes loves learning and has studied a lot. He has two Master’s degrees in Fraud and Risk Management and International Business with Law. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Law and a Diploma in Criminal Justice and Forensics. He is certified as a Fraud Examiner by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Letshego Holdings Namibia believes that Johannes’s work will make its services more trustworthy and secure. With Johannes on board, Letshego is even more committed to keeping its customers’ money safe and its services honest.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Revenue agency to host regional meeting in Swakopmund

Revenue agency to host regional meeting in Swakopmund

22 August 2022

Lewis expands local network

Lewis expands local network

24 March 2016

Streamlined corporate identity emerges from Nictus brand overhaul

Streamlined corporate identity emerges from Nictus brand overhaul

9 June 2023

Otjiwarongo Pick n Pay to close its doors

Otjiwarongo Pick n Pay to close its doors

22 March 2017