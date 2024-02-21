18 nations led by their respective Heads of State to attend late president’s funeral

In a recent public address, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, disclosed significant detail regarding the forthcoming funeral of late President Hage G. Geingob.

Theofelus revealed that a total of 27 countries will be represented at the funeral service, with 18 nations led by their respective Heads of State. Notably, she indicated that the remaining delegations will be headed by Prime Ministers, Speakers, or Ambassadors.

Acknowledging the presence of international dignitaries, the government emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations, particularly concerning motorcades, to ensure a smooth process during their stay in the capital city.

Addressing circulating rumors, Theofelus dispelled claims of road congestion and the alleged presence of 650 SADC police officers, reassuring the public of seamless proceedings during the funeral events.

Moreover, Theofelus announced that the official memorial service is slated for Saturday, 24 February at Windhoek’s Independence Stadium.

President Nangolo Mbumba, accompanied by international guests, will pay homage to President Geingob’s contributions to Namibia’s liberation struggle and independence. The public is encouraged to attend, with transportation details forthcoming.

Furthermore, vendors will be authorized to sell goods at designated areas during the memorial service. However, Theofelus emphasized the prohibition of alcohol sales in the vicinity of the Independence Stadium, with law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring compliance.

Meanwhile, Theofelus said the burial service will commence at the Heroes Acre at 6 am, with transportation arrangements and pick-up points to be communicated in due course.

Theofelus concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to facilitating a dignified farewell for President Geingob and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information regarding the funeral arrangements.