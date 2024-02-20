2023 Population and Housing Census concluded

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) this week announced the completion of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, marking a significant milestone in the country’s data collection efforts.

The comprehensive process, which began on 18 September 2023 with Census data collection and concluded on 14 February 2024 with Post Enumeration Survey (PES) Reconciliation field visits, has been hailed as a success by the NSA.

The Census journey involved three main phases: Pre-Enumeration; Enumeration Phase and Post-Enumeration.

According to NSA Statistician General, Alex Shimuafeni, throughout these months, NSA field staff demonstrated unwavering commitment to collecting vital Census data across all 14 regions of Namibia. The NSA extends gratitude to all individuals, households, structures, and institutions for their support and participation in ensuring a comprehensive count.

With the conclusion of Census field work, the NSA confirms that there will be no further visits from Census officials. Data collected will now be processed to provide comprehensive insights into the nation’s composition, guiding decisions affecting society’s well-being.

Furthermore, he said that the NSA will soon release the 2023 Population and Housing Census Preliminary Results.

These results, to be announced via various communication channels including the NSA website and social media platforms, will provide basic information on population size, sex, regional, and rural-urban distributions, He concluded.