Bank Windhoek appoints Candy Ngula as Head of Electronic Money

Bank Windhoek has announced the appointment of Candy Ngula as its Head of Electronic Money (e-Money), effective from 1 February.

The appointment was revealed by James Chapman, Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance at Bank Windhoek.

In her new role, Ngula will spearhead efforts to enhance the value proposition of e-money services and oversee its growth and optimization within Bank Windhoek’s Retail Banking Services division.

Ngula brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as the Deputy Director of Oversight, Licensing, and Policy at the Bank of Namibia (BoN), where she played a pivotal role in shaping the domestic and regional payments landscape. Her regulatory expertise and involvement in digital payment innovations have been widely recognized within the financial sector.

James Chapman praised Ngula’s contributions during her tenure at BoN, highlighting her instrumental role in driving digital innovation and transformation initiatives. Ngula’s academic background includes an undergraduate degree from Rhodes University, a Bachelor of Honours Degree in Information Systems from the University of the Witwatersrand, and ongoing studies for a Master of Science in Engineering Business Management at the University of Bath. Additionally, Ngula has undertaken various leadership, digital payments, and innovation-focused programs and certifications to further enhance her professional skills.

Chapman extended his congratulations to Ngula on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to lead Bank Windhoek’s e-Money division. He warmly welcomed her to the organization and wished her success in her new role.

Ngula’s appointment signifies Bank Windhoek’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies to enhance its banking services and reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the Namibian financial industry.