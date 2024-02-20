Erongo Boxing Federation gets training equipment for Olympics pre-qualifiers

By Adolf Kaure.

Deep Yellow Limited, in collaboration with its subsidiary, Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration, donated boxing equipment to Albertus Tsamaseb, head coach of the Erongo Boxing Federation last Thursday.

The donated equipment improves training standards for Namibian boxers on their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Tsamaseb, who is also the founder of the Albertus Tsamaseb Academy, has been appointed as one of two national coaches of the Namibian boxing team for the upcoming qualification competitions mandated by the international federations in tandem with the International Olympic Committee.

The World Boxing Championships and Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled from 4 to 11 March in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The donation includes a comprehensive set of boxing gear including a full body protector, leather skip ropes, head and face guards, gloves and stop watches.

Tsamaseb expressed his gratitude to Reptile for the donation, emphasizing the importance of using top-quality equipment during the intensive preparations for international championships.

“We are well prepared, though the upcoming training camp in Windhoek is of utmost importance to get final touches to compete against the best of all continents,” said Tsamaseb.

The Namibian National Olympic Committee will dispatch a contingent consisting of six boxing athletes, two coaches and a medical professional to the World Boxing Championships and Olympic qualifier in Italy.

The Erongo Region has contributed significantly to Namibia’s boxing talent pool as three of the six boxers come from this region.

Reptile Exploration Manager, Dr. Katrin Kärner, highlighted the pivotal role of boxing in physical fitness, mental resilience and national pride. “Our company supports the development of talent in sport,” said Dr. Kärner, emphasizing its broader societal benefits.

The boxing delegation will depart Namibia on Thursday, 29 February and return on 13 March.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games which are slated from 26 July to 11 August, will feature Namibia among the 206 participating nations.

John Kandjungu of Reptile Mineral Resources (front) at the equipment handover with Reptile employees back row and Albertus Tsamaseb (third from left), boxers Jonas Junias Jonas (third from right), Charlie Nangolo (second from right) and Roberth Shimweneni (right).