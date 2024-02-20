Composite passengers movement index declines by 10.8% in December 2023

The latest statistics on passenger movement at Namibia’s airports reveal a notable contraction in the Composite Passengers Movement Index during December 2023, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) revealed Friday in a report.

This index, which encompasses regional, international, and domestic arrivals and departures, experienced a decline of 10.8% compared to the previous month.

In November 2023, the index registered a lesser decline of 5.8%, however, on a year-on-year basis, the index showed a contrasting trend, with a significant increase of 25.5%.

According to the data, a total of 83,362 passengers were recorded at airport terminals throughout the country in December 2023. This figure represents a decrease from the 93,423 passengers recorded in November 2023 and the 66,427 passengers recorded in December 2022.

Analysis of the index highlights Hosea Kutako International Airport as the primary contributor to passenger movement, representing the largest share at 74.9%. This is followed by Walvis Bay Airport, accounting for 12.2% of passenger movement, and Eros Airport at 7.4%.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the fluctuations in the Composite Passengers Movement Index reflect the dynamic nature of travel patterns and demand within the aviation sector.

While December saw a decline compared to the previous month, the year-on-year increase suggests potential shifts in travel behavior and economic factors influencing passenger movement.