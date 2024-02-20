Select Page

Power outage plagues Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer

Posted by | Feb 19, 2024 |

Power outage plagues Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer

The national power utility, NamPower has alerted residents and stakeholders about a significant power disruption affecting Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, and nearby areas.

Since 14:46 on Sunday, 18 February, these regions have been grappling with a complete loss of electricity supply.

The root cause of this outage has been traced to an electrical fault occurring at the Harib Substation’s second transformer, which operates at 220/132 kV with a capacity of 40 MVA.

In response, technical teams from NamPower have mobilized to address the situation. Efforts are currently underway to transport a replacement transformer from Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia.

Authorities anticipate that power restoration efforts will conclude by Wednesday, 21 February, bringing relief to the affected areas. However, caution is advised to all residents and stakeholders. During these outages, all power lines and electrical points should be treated as “live” as power restoration may occur without prior notification.

NamPower in a statement extended its apologies to the residents of Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, and the surrounding regions for any inconveniences caused by this unexpected outage.

The utility company reassures the public of its dedicated efforts to swiftly resolve the issue and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Inflation remains at a historic low level – BoN

Inflation remains at a historic low level – BoN

20 August 2020

Namdia supports fight against Covid-19 with N$2 million

Namdia supports fight against Covid-19 with N$2 million

2 April 2020

Windhoek city fathers urge residents to report vandalism of infrastructure

Windhoek city fathers urge residents to report vandalism of infrastructure

14 April 2020

Keetmanshoop Municipality requiring assistance in several departments from Mother city

Keetmanshoop Municipality requiring assistance in several departments from Mother city

16 March 2022