Namibian Arts Association to host catalogue launch for 2023 Baker’s Bay Artists’ Retreat Exhibition

Namdeb Diamond Corporation, StArt Art Gallery, and OMDis Town Transform Agency will launch the exhibition catalogue showcasing the 2023 Baker’s Bay Artists’ Retreat on 4 March at the Namibian Arts Association (NAA).

The catalogue launch marks the culmination of the 2023 Baker’s Bay Artists’ Retreat, which unfolded amidst the captivating landscapes of the Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the artistic journey undertaken by 12 talented artists, with each page of the catalogue capturing the essence of their creations and experiences during the retreat.

This third edition of the catalogue serves as a significant record of the Artists’ Retreat and subsequent exhibitions, offering a foreword providing context to the project and profiles of each participating artist alongside images of their artworks. The retreat, held from September 9th to 21st, 2023, is an integral part of OMDis’ Art Can Transform project, fostering creative exploration within the unique setting of the National Park.

The theme of ‘Creative Rehabilitation’ guided the artistic endeavors during the retreat, prompting artists to contemplate the role of creativity in rehabilitating former mining areas and envisioning alternative uses for existing infrastructure. As a result, the exhibition and catalogue showcase a diverse array of artworks, ranging from sculptures crafted from recycled metals to paintings inspired by the topography of the landscape.

Artists hailing from Namibia and beyond, including Anita Sambanje from Angola, Jeannette Unite from South Africa, and Line Krom from Germany, contributed their perspectives to the exhibition. Their creations reflect a deep engagement with the geographical, biological, social, and historical significance of the Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park.

The remote environment of Baker’s Bay provided a fertile ground for uninterrupted creative exploration, fostering collaboration, learning, and inspiration among the artists. As attendees peruse the catalogue and engage with the artworks, they will be transported into a world where art and nature converge, inviting reflection on the transformative power of creativity.

Following the catalogue launch, the exhibition will remain open for a limited time at the Namibian Arts Association, offering a final opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the captivating creations inspired by the Baker’s Bay Artists’ Retreat of 2023.

Catalogue, 2023 Baker’s Bay Artists’ Retreat (Photograph by StArt Art Gallery)

 

