Veterans Cricket Association to compete in maiden International Masters Cricket Over 40s World Cup

The Veterans Cricket Association of Namibia (VCAN) Over 40s team is gearing up for their participation in the historic International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over 40s World Cup, set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from 19 February to 1 March.

Following their impressive performance at the Africa Cup tournament in November, where they clinched silver medals after a gripping final against South Africa, Nicolaas Buys, captain of the VCAN Over 40s team, expressed optimism about their prospects at the upcoming World Cup.

Buys remarked, “After a very successful Africa Cup tournament in November, the expectation both within the team and from our supporters is to do well and for a strong showing at the World Cup.”

With ambitions set high, Buys outlined the team’s aspirations, stating, “It would be a great achievement if we can finish in the top 3 of our pool, which would mean a top 6 finish and pushing for a semifinal place. That said, we have to be realistic as we will compete against very strong and experienced teams.”

Namibia finds itself in Pool A alongside cricket powerhouses such as England, Australia, Zimbabwe, Canada, and the USA. Rowan Erasmus, a key player for both the Africa Cup and the forthcoming World Cup, highlighted Australia and England as formidable opponents, with Zimbabwe also posing a potential challenge.

Erasmus expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities, especially after their recent success at the Africa Cup. “The new players coming into the team are all great players with a lot of experience, which will increase the strength and depth of our team,” Buys added.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Erasmus emphasized the team’s spirit and determination, stating, “We’re a group of hardy and spirited men, which shines through in some of our matches. A hard-nosed brand of competitive cricket may provide for surprising moments. We are relatively fit and skilled, so we plan on making things interesting whenever possible.”

As the VCAN Over 40s team prepares to represent Namibia on the international stage, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await their performance in what promises to be a thrilling inaugural IMC Over 40s World Cup.