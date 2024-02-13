Volleyball boosted with N$460,000 bank sponsorship

Bank Windhoek has reaffirmed its support for sports development in Namibia by announcing a sponsorship of N$460,000 for the Namibian Volleyball Federation’s (NVF) annual tournaments.

This contribution adds to the bank’s decade-long commitment, totaling over N$2 million.

Bronwyn Moody, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships at Bank Windhoek, emphasized the bank’s role as a catalyst for positive change. “This sponsorship underscores our ongoing dedication to sports development in Namibia,” she stated. “We’re proud to witness the significant growth of volleyball over the years and are honored to play a part in its success.”

The NVF’s Executive Team representative, Liina Matheus, expressed gratitude for Bank Windhoek’s consistent support, highlighting the pivotal role the bank plays in sustaining volleyball in Namibia. Matheus noted that Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship has been instrumental in hosting key tournaments like the Doc Tournament, NVF Cup, and Beach Volleyball Open, which attract local and international players alike.

Matheus emphasized the inclusive nature of NVF tournaments, welcoming participants from various regions of Namibia and promoting gender and age diversity. She also highlighted the tournaments’ social impact, providing employment opportunities for Namibian youth through partnerships with organizations such as the Namibian Police and Defence Force.

Moody concluded by wishing the NVF success in their upcoming tournaments, expressing anticipation for another year of thrilling volleyball action. The NVF will announce details regarding tournament dates and venues soon.