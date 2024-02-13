Mobile planetarium school excursions commence

The UNAM/Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) programme initiative recently kicked off with school excursions in Windhoek, as the team introduced the mobile planetarium to eager learners at Pioneers Park Primary School.

The UNAM/AMT Mobile Planetarium, an innovative inflatable facility, aims to immerse learners in the wonders of the cosmos right within their school grounds.

This initiative seeks to provide hands-on astronomical education and inspire young minds in Namibia’s schools, particularly in the fields of astrophysics and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). A total of 188 learners and teachers from Pioneers Park Primary School attended the planetarium event, marking a promising start to this educational journey.

The planetarium offers tailored programs for learners across different educational levels. Senior AMT team member, Emmy Iiyambo, commended the success of the pilot tour at Pioneers Park Primary School, emphasizing the event’s aim to educate learners about astronomy and science while igniting inspiration and motivation among them.

“The enthusiasm displayed by the learners was remarkable, reflecting their existing knowledge in astronomy and science,” said Iiyambo. “Their eagerness for further learning was evident as they left the event with numerous questions. This positive outcome energizes us for many more successful events ahead.”

Reflecting on the experience, one Grade 5 learner expressed excitement, stating, “It was exciting watching the sky move. I already knew how a black hole is made, and I was excited to see it close and zoom in.”

Selma Kaulinge, Communications and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank Namibia lauded the impact of the mobile planetarium on its inaugural excursion, emphasizing its role in nurturing the next generation of astronomers in Namibia.

“The positive impact witnessed during the planetarium school visit reaffirms the importance of immersive educational experiences, particularly at an early stage,” said Kaulinge.

“As money experts who strive to do good, supporting initiatives like these aligns with our goal of providing access to educational opportunities, especially in STEM areas.”

The mobile planetarium is set to continue its educational journey with its next stop scheduled at the Namibia University of Science and Technology on Friday.