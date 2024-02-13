Electoral Commission to conduct second mock voter registration using enhanced mobile system

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) announced the commencement of the second mock voters’ registration exercise utilizing the enhanced Integrated Mobile Voter Registration System (IMVRS).

This exercise, following the initial mock-registration held in randomly selected localities in five regions from 15 to 17 November 2023, will be conducted in the Khomas Region.

The primary objective of this exercise is to evaluate the real-time functionality and user-friendliness of the voter registration system in preparation for the upcoming General Registration of Voters later this year.

The upgraded system, leveraging mobile technology, aims to enhance responsiveness and efficiency in the registration process, marking a significant step forward in modernizing Namibia’s electoral processes.

According to the ECN, the enhanced system integrates advanced security and verification measures to safeguard the integrity of the voter registration process, thereby reducing the risk of false registrations and bolstering confidence in the electoral system.

The ECN expressed confidence that the IMVRS will significantly streamline the voter registration process, ultimately leading to a more efficient electoral process. The pilot exercise is crucial in ensuring the readiness and functionality of the enhanced system before its official launch and rollout.

Voter Registration Cards produced during the exercise will be clearly labeled as “Mock” and will not be issued to potential applicants. These cards will be returned to ECN headquarters and securely destroyed thereafter.

Following the completion of the second mock registration, political parties and organizations/associations will be updated on any technical challenges or glitches encountered during the exercise, as well as any further enhancements required before the official deployment during the General Registration of Voters.

The ECN invites eligible Namibian citizens to participate in this pivotal pilot exercise, which will be conducted exclusively in selected areas within the Khomas Region from 15 to 16 February.

The exercise’s limitation to the Khomas Region aims to optimize resources and minimize travel costs, without disadvantaging other regions.