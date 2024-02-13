Swakop’s Ondjamba Street upgraded for N$6.3 million

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakopmund’s Ondjamba Street was ceremonially commissioned on Wednesday by H.W. the Mayor, Dina Namubes, after it was upgraded at a procurement cost of just over N$6.3 million.

The street, situated in Mondesa township, was transformed from a corrugated gravel road into a modern interlock street, symbolizing progress and prosperity for the residents of Swakopmund.

The Mayor said “The upgrade of Ondjamba Street represents a pivotal initiative undertaken by the Swakopmund Municipality as part of its overarching mission to enhance the quality of life for its citizens.” “Recognizing the importance of accessible and well-maintained infrastructure, the municipality has prioritized the improvement of roads within the community.”

The completion of this phase was done through a collaboration between the Swakopmund Municipality and Paul and Lucy Investment.

“Through strategic partnerships with dedicated contractors such as Paul and Lucy Investment, this vision has now materialized into tangible results.”

“The transition from a gravel road to an interlock street signifies not only an aesthetic enhancement but also a functional improvement in transportation and connectivity.”

“The newly upgraded Ondjamba Street will not only facilitate smoother traffic flow but also enhance pedestrian safety, fostering a more vibrant and cohesive community,” she said.

FUTURE UPGRADES OF MAIN ARTERIES:

There is a proposal to expand Grootfontein Street. This street connects to Ondjamba Street and with its expansion it will connect Mondesa to Tamariskia and Vineta.

The connection will shorten travel times and ease traffic congestion on other connecting roads.

“A link road is an important part of the growth of any town as they represent the transportation conduit for all inhabitants and Ondjamba Street represent that link road. A safe and serviceable road network is an essential requirement for the well-being of any community.”

“The roads not only carry all people, vehicles, and goods, but also all the other services, such as water, sewerage and electricity that are essential to maintain our present standard of living.”

“In addition, the roads network is the first thing most tourists or other visitors to Swakopmund will see and consequently will be the first impression that they receive of the area and of the Council,” said the Mayor.

A methodical approach to road improvement is essential to guarantee the upgrading of the link road network. The project’s next stage will make sure that the goal of inclusion for all residents is realised.

Her Worship the Mayor of Swakopmund Dina Namubes (second from left) with the Regional Councillor of the Erongo Constituency, Honourable Louisa Kativa (left) and councillors of the Swakopmund Municipal Council on the newly upgraded Ondjamba Street. (Photograph courtesy of Swakopmund Municipality)