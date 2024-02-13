Rössing Foundation helps Spirit of God help babies in distress

By Adolf Kaure.

The Ruach Elohim Foundation who cares for abandoned, neglected and abused babies in Swakopmund received a substantial boost from the Rössing Foundation when the latter blessed the foundation with a N$350,000 donation.

From the total donation, N$240 000 has been allocated to enhance the social work expertise of the Foundation which is a registered Child Protection organization focussing on the awareness and prevention of baby dumping.

This investment will empower their team to provide comprehensive support and assistance to individuals and families in need across Namibia. N$50 000 will be allocated to awareness creation and capacity building to enable the Foundation to expand its reach and effectiveness in preventing baby dumping.

The remaining N$60 000 will be allocated to buy infant milk formula for the well-being and nourishment of the children.

Speaking at the handover, Maria Immanuel, the Rössing Foundation’s Manager of Liaison and Community Development commended the Ruach Elohim Foundation for their work, saying that in a world where the numbers of baby dumping are on a rise, every effort to protect the vulnerable should be supported.

Immanuel added that mothers continue to face vast societal challenges and deserve all the support from society.

“In a world where the act of baby dumping persists as a heart-breaking reality, the Foundation’s dedication to providing a safe haven for these innocent lives speaks volume. Every baby deserves love, care, and a chance to thrive, and it is through initiatives like the Baby Saver Box that we as the Rössing Foundation can make a tangible difference in their lives,” she said.

The Rössing Foundation further commended the Foundation for their compassionate initiative of establishing a baby saver box which allows mothers to safely surrender their infants, preventing unsafe abandonment and contributing significantly to the prevention of abortion.

Founder of the Ruach Elohim Foundation, Ronel Peters highlighted the increasing operational costs at the safety homes. “We would like to thank the Rössing Foundation for the donation. It is not easy to run this course especially with all costs involved.”

“At the end of the day, our duty is to care for the children and we are now in a better position to provide that care, thanks to the Rössing Foundation,” she said.

Rössing Foundation’s Manager of Liaison and Community Development, Maria Immanuel (left) presents the sizable donation to the Founder of Ruach Elohim, Ronel Peters (right).