Ride hailer Yango sanctions reckless driving among its driver pool

International ride hailing service, Yango announced this week it has taken various step to ensure the safety of its local drivers and passengers with a new speed control feature in the Yango Pro app.

This feature is designed to monitor driving styles in real-time, ensuring a smoother and safer ride experience for both drivers and passengers. Key features include the app’s ability to detect harsh vibrations, including instances of hard braking, providing instant feedback to drivers on their driving behaviour.

In the event that a driver’s driving style requires adjustment to ensure a smoother and safer arrival, the real-time notifications feature alerts the driver instantly to make this adjustment.

The incentive to drivers to heed traffic rules and safety considerations lies in Yango’s ability to throttle trip request for drivers who are perceived to be reckless.

Yango said “the safety thresholds feature ensures that drivers that do not comply with safety guidelines and incur repeated instances of harsh driving behavior, may experience a reduction in trip requests and potentially face temporary restrictions on their access to the service.”

“It’s imperative for drivers to drive responsibly and always prioritize safety. By adhering to safer driving practices, drivers not only contribute to their own well-being but also uphold the safety standards of the entire Yango community.

“We are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our drivers and riders. The introduction of the new speed control feature underscores our dedication to promoting responsible driving behaviour and creating a secure environment for all’’. stated Yango Country Manager, CJ Dumeni.

Yango encourages all drivers to embrace this new safety measure as part of their commitment to providing the best possible experience for passengers. By driving responsibly and staying attentive to speed and braking patterns, drivers play a crucial role in ensuring a safer and more enjoyable ride for everyone.

Yango is an international tech company active in over 20 countries across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.