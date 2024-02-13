Olafika Mentorship Programme invites applications for 2024 Cohort

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme have opened its doors to aspiring entrepreneurs, urging them to apply for the upcoming 2024 programme.

The programme offers a fully funded, comprehensive training and mentorship experience to equip emerging entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive business landscape. The application deadline is set for 29 February, with a nominal registration fee of N$200 applicable.

Olafika emphasized its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by providing them with essential skills to successfully initiate, expand, and sustain their enterprises. Upon completion of the programme, participants will earn a Level 2 Certificate in Entrepreneurship, signifying their readiness to navigate the complexities of the business world.

“We aim to provide continuous mentorship and support throughout and beyond the training period, allowing participants to join the esteemed Olafika Alumni Community. Additionally, we offer assistance in business plan preparation to ensure the enrolled entrepreneurs are well-prepared for success”” remarked a spokesperson for Olafika.

In line with its mission to foster local economic growth and alleviate unemployment, the Programme places special emphasis on inclusivity. It welcomes applications from individuals across diverse demographics, including women, men, youth, artisans, and individuals with disabilities.

“The Programme catalyzes local economic development, driving job creation and promoting benefaction within our communities,” affirmed Olafika.

Entrepreneurs eager to seize this transformative opportunity are encouraged to apply promptly, as space is limited. Interested individuals can contact the programme coordinators via email at [email protected] or visit the official website at www.olafika.com.na to access the application portal.