Bank Windhoek Welcomes Justina Alders-Sheya to Board of Directors

Bank Windhoek’s Board of Directors Chairperson, Johan Swanepoel this week introduced the newest addition to their esteemed board, Justina Alders-Sheya. Alders-Sheya’s appointment to the Bank Windhoek Board became effective on Monday, 12 February.

According to Swanepoel, Alders-Sheya brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial services sector, spanning over two decades. “She has over 20 years of international experience in the financial services sector, particularly in Banking, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management,” he stated.

Alders-Sheya boasts an impressive professional background, having held significant positions at prestigious institutions such as the Triodos Bank Group in the Netherlands, as well as EY and ING Group in Amsterdam. Her educational qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree, a Master of Science (MSc) degree, and certifications as a Chartered Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

Swanepoel expressed the Board’s anticipation of Alders-Sheya’s contributions, stating, “We look forward to her valuable contributions and insights as we continue to strive for excellence and innovation in serving our customers and stakeholders.”

Alders-Sheya’s appointment signifies Bank Windhoek’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals to further its mission of delivering exceptional service and driving innovation within the financial sector.