‘Cost-effective’ Bolt launches pilot ride-hailing service in Namibia

Bolt, a mobility platform operating across Europe and Africa, on Wednesday introduced a pilot ride-hailing service in Namibia, marking a significant expansion of its footprint in Southern Africa.

The initiative, launched with over 200 drivers onboarded and offering zero commissions for the next six months, signals Bolt’s commitment to revolutionizing mobility solutions in the region.

According to a statement, Bolt’s mobile application connecting drivers and customers, aims to provide Namibians with convenient, reliable, and affordable transportation options.

The platform allows customers to request rides seamlessly, connecting them with drivers who can quickly and efficiently take them to their destinations.

Bolt Head of Expansion, Laurent Koerge, expressed the company’s broader mission, stating, “Our objective transcends mere revenue generation for drivers; we strive to stimulate demand through competitive pricing. By maintaining significantly lower commissions compared to competitors, we ensure drivers earn more while offering customers attractive service fees. Our steadfast commitment to profitability and equity underscores our belief that satisfied drivers are fundamental to customer satisfaction.”

Bolt’s entry into the Namibian market underscores its dedication to enhancing mobility infrastructure in the region, catering to both individual and corporate transportation needs. By introducing innovative ride-hailing services, Bolt aims to alleviate transportation challenges while enhancing overall convenience for Namibian residents.

The platform prioritizes safety for both riders and drivers, introducing various safety measures and in-app features designed to ensure a secure mobility experience. These measures include an SOS button for immediate police assistance, a “Share My Ride” feature allowing real-time journey information sharing, in-app calls and messaging to protect user privacy, and automatic unmatching in case of low ratings.

Using Bolt is simple: customers download the free and secure Bolt app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, create a user profile, and input their location and destination to request a ride. Upon acceptance of the cost estimate, nearby drivers are alerted and can accept the ride, enabling customers to track their driver’s location in real time for added security. Payments are made in cash upon completion of the ride.

Currently, Namibia hosts another ride-hailing service that includes, InDrive, Yango, and local service, LEFA.