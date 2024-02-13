Geingob praised for advocating Press Freedom on World Radio Day

The late President, Dr. Hage Geingob has been commended for his contributions to the country’s media landscape, including his role in promoting freedom of the press, which has laid a solid foundation for the development of a democratic society.

The President, Nangolo Mbumba, emphasized this sentiment as Namibia commemorated World Radio Day alongside the global community on Tuesday.

The theme for this year’s observance, “A Century of Informing, Entertaining, and Educating,” resonated deeply with Namibians as they reflected on the profound impact of radio broadcasting on their nation’s journey.

World Radio Day was established by the UNESCO General Conference during its 36th Session in 2011 and subsequently embraced by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. Celebrated annually on February 13th, the date commemorates the establishment of United Nations Radio in 1946.

Mbumba underscored Namibia’s remarkable progress in nurturing its radio broadcasting sector, which boasts a diverse array of stations catering to various linguistic and cultural communities. These stations have not only contributed positively to the country’s economy but also fostered social well-being.

“Namibian radio has excelled in its role of informing citizens, championing local content, and fostering national unity,” remarked Mbumba in his address.

Highlighting the profound impact of radio broadcasting on democracy, Mbumba noted its pivotal role in facilitating open dialogue, robust debate, and the expression of diverse viewpoints.

Moreover, Mbumba stressed the significance of World Radio Day as an occasion to celebrate radio’s enduring power as a communication tool and its indispensable role in empowering individuals. He emphasized radio’s integral role in nation-building, serving as a beacon of information, entertainment, and education for communities worldwide.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology said the day should be celebrated in recognising and honouring the enduring legacy of radio by appreciating its influence, and looking forward with optimism to the future. “Let us continue embracing the power of radio, allowing it to capture our imagination and keep us tuning in,” they emphasised.